Fire calls logo

By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

 By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

June 30

1:08 p.m.: 1114 Sage St., power line down.

12:47 p.m.: Sage Street and Sheridan Springs Road, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 29

10:22 a.m.: 6275 Sheridan Springs Road, Burlington, search for person in water.

June 28

2:52 p.m.: Center Street and West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 26

5:06 p.m.: N3440 state Highway 67, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

June 24

5:28 p.m.: Geneva Parkway and South Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident without injuries.

June 23

6:09 a.m.: 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, rescue or EMS standby.

June 22

4:44 p.m.: Sheridan Springs Road and North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident with injuries.

3:06 p.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

6:38 a.m.: 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, rescue or EMS standby.

June 21

7:51 p.m.: Center Street and Interchange North, motor vehicle accident without injuries.

June 20

11:03 p.m.: 805 Kendall Lane, special type of incident.

June 18

4:47 a.m.: N2446 Shadyside, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

June 16

7:13 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.

June 15

3:39 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.

June 13

1:29 p.m.: 2315 Back Road, Burlington, smoke or odor removal.

9:14 a.m.: N2341 Sylvan Lane, rescue or emergency medical call.

8:22 a.m.: 81 Aspen Road, town of Geneva, smoke or odor removal.

June 9

5:39 p.m.: 21 Lakeview Drive, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.

12:55 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, rescue or EMS standby.

12:06 p.m.: Grant Street and Madison Street, motor vehicle accident without injuries.

11:07 a.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, sprinkler activation with no fire.

12:25 a.m.: 250 Havenwood Drive, smoke or odor removal.