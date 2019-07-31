The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
June 30
1:08 p.m.: 1114 Sage St., power line down.
12:47 p.m.: Sage Street and Sheridan Springs Road, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 29
10:22 a.m.: 6275 Sheridan Springs Road, Burlington, search for person in water.
June 28
2:52 p.m.: Center Street and West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 26
5:06 p.m.: N3440 state Highway 67, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
June 24
5:28 p.m.: Geneva Parkway and South Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident without injuries.
June 23
6:09 a.m.: 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, rescue or EMS standby.
June 22
4:44 p.m.: Sheridan Springs Road and North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident with injuries.
3:06 p.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
6:38 a.m.: 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, rescue or EMS standby.
June 21
7:51 p.m.: Center Street and Interchange North, motor vehicle accident without injuries.
June 20
11:03 p.m.: 805 Kendall Lane, special type of incident.
June 18
4:47 a.m.: N2446 Shadyside, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
June 16
7:13 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.
June 15
3:39 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.
June 13
1:29 p.m.: 2315 Back Road, Burlington, smoke or odor removal.
9:14 a.m.: N2341 Sylvan Lane, rescue or emergency medical call.
8:22 a.m.: 81 Aspen Road, town of Geneva, smoke or odor removal.
June 9
5:39 p.m.: 21 Lakeview Drive, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.
12:55 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, rescue or EMS standby.
12:06 p.m.: Grant Street and Madison Street, motor vehicle accident without injuries.
11:07 a.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, sprinkler activation with no fire.
12:25 a.m.: 250 Havenwood Drive, smoke or odor removal.