Fire calls logo

By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

 By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

July 29

6:47 a.m.: Sheridan Springs Road & Williams Street, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.

July 28

2:05 a.m.: Cook Street & Geneva Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

July 27

1:49 p.m.: 812 Wrigley Drive, removal of victim from stalled elevator.

11:13 a.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

7:03 a.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.

July 26

2:52 p.m.: N2675 Sunset Park Drive, gas leak.

9:53 a.m.: 100 block of Center Street, brush/grass fire.

July 25

9:46 p.m.: no address given, town of Geneva, gas leak.

12:26 a.m.: 430 Broad St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

July 23

8:45 p.m.: 192 E. Main St., cooking fire, confined to container.

3:13 p.m.: 682 Wells St., carbon monoxide detector activation, malfunction.

July 22

5:48 p.m.: W4080 State Highway 50, rescue/emergency medical call.

1:31 p.m.: 1213 Dodge St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

9:30 a.m.: State Highway 12 & Townline Road, vehicle accident with injuries.

July 21

12:31 a.m.: 292 S. Wisconsin, Whitewater, special type of incident.

July 20

12:44 a.m.: 1157 Edgewood Drive, alarm system sounded, no fire.

July 19

11:24 a.m.: 611 Harmony Drive, smoke detector activation, malfunction.

July 18

11:12 p.m.: 150 Center St., fire.

9:42 a.m.: W3676 State Highway 50, power line down.

July 16

7:56 p.m.: N3447 County Road H, heat from short circuit wiring, defective.

July 15

10:53 a.m.: 1610 Orchard Lane, gas leak.

10:34 a.m.: 351 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.

July 12

12 p.m.: 1870 Golfview Drive, good intent call.

July 11

9:29 a.m.: 300 block of Broad Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

July 10

4:54 p.m.: 120 Broad St., excessive heat, scorch burns, no ignition.

2:55 p.m.: 225 Country Club Drive, electrical wiring/equipment problem.

July 8

1:56 p.m.: 500 block of Center Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

1:33 p.m.: 225 Country Club Drive, defective elevator, no occupants.

July 6

10:38 a.m.: State Highway 50 & Eastside Road, Burlington, extrication of victim from vehicle.

July 5

8:45 p.m.: Glenwood & Clover, Genoa City, special type of incident.

1:30 p.m.: W992 Clayton Court, Burlington, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

10:57 a.m.: W4191 West End Road, carbon monoxide detector activation.

7:54 a.m.: 916 Freeman St., Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

July 3

8:03 p.m.: 240 N. Edwards Boulevard, gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

July 2

6:15 p.m.: W4327 Laurel St., rescue/other emergency medical call.

12:37 p.m.: 222 Center St., smoke or odor removal.

July 1

7:55 p.m.: 225 Country Club Drive, good intent call.

7:45 p.m.: 7020 Grand Geneva Way, medical assist/assist EMS crew.