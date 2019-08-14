The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
July 29
6:47 a.m.: Sheridan Springs Road & Williams Street, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.
July 28
2:05 a.m.: Cook Street & Geneva Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
July 27
1:49 p.m.: 812 Wrigley Drive, removal of victim from stalled elevator.
11:13 a.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
7:03 a.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.
July 26
2:52 p.m.: N2675 Sunset Park Drive, gas leak.
9:53 a.m.: 100 block of Center Street, brush/grass fire.
July 25
9:46 p.m.: no address given, town of Geneva, gas leak.
12:26 a.m.: 430 Broad St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
July 23
8:45 p.m.: 192 E. Main St., cooking fire, confined to container.
3:13 p.m.: 682 Wells St., carbon monoxide detector activation, malfunction.
July 22
5:48 p.m.: W4080 State Highway 50, rescue/emergency medical call.
1:31 p.m.: 1213 Dodge St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
9:30 a.m.: State Highway 12 & Townline Road, vehicle accident with injuries.
July 21
12:31 a.m.: 292 S. Wisconsin, Whitewater, special type of incident.
July 20
12:44 a.m.: 1157 Edgewood Drive, alarm system sounded, no fire.
July 19
11:24 a.m.: 611 Harmony Drive, smoke detector activation, malfunction.
July 18
11:12 p.m.: 150 Center St., fire.
9:42 a.m.: W3676 State Highway 50, power line down.
July 16
7:56 p.m.: N3447 County Road H, heat from short circuit wiring, defective.
July 15
10:53 a.m.: 1610 Orchard Lane, gas leak.
10:34 a.m.: 351 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.
July 12
12 p.m.: 1870 Golfview Drive, good intent call.
July 11
9:29 a.m.: 300 block of Broad Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
July 10
4:54 p.m.: 120 Broad St., excessive heat, scorch burns, no ignition.
2:55 p.m.: 225 Country Club Drive, electrical wiring/equipment problem.
July 8
1:56 p.m.: 500 block of Center Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
1:33 p.m.: 225 Country Club Drive, defective elevator, no occupants.
July 6
10:38 a.m.: State Highway 50 & Eastside Road, Burlington, extrication of victim from vehicle.
July 5
8:45 p.m.: Glenwood & Clover, Genoa City, special type of incident.
1:30 p.m.: W992 Clayton Court, Burlington, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
10:57 a.m.: W4191 West End Road, carbon monoxide detector activation.
7:54 a.m.: 916 Freeman St., Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
July 3
8:03 p.m.: 240 N. Edwards Boulevard, gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.
July 2
6:15 p.m.: W4327 Laurel St., rescue/other emergency medical call.
12:37 p.m.: 222 Center St., smoke or odor removal.
July 1
7:55 p.m.: 225 Country Club Drive, good intent call.
7:45 p.m.: 7020 Grand Geneva Way, medical assist/assist EMS crew.