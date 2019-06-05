Fire calls logo
By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

April 30

6:21 p.m.: N933 Rose Drive, Genoa City, rescue or EMS standby.

April 27

8:03 p.m.: N907 County Road H, Genoa City, vehicle accident with injuries.

7:02 p.m.: N1192 County Road H, Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

April 26

3:15 p.m.: 1006 Pheasant Drive, Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

1:55 p.m.: South Road and State Highway 50, vehicle accident with injuries.

April 22

11:47 a.m.: N1634 N. Geneva Ave., Fontana, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

8:28 a.m.: W670 Kerney Road, East Troy, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

April 21

8:32 p.m.: Springfield Road and State Highway 12, brush fire.

6:12 p.m.: W3509 Oakwood Drive, brush fire.

5:52 p.m.: 211 Capella Way, gas leak.

April 20

2:45 p.m.: 12302 Route 173, Hebron, Illinois, cultivated grain or crop fire.

April 19

12:42 p.m.: 200 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

5:58 a.m.: W3528 Wildwood Drive, gas leak.

April 17

9:50 p.m.: 1800 block Conant St., brush fire.

April 11

10:14 a.m.: N2020 County Road H, rescue/emergency medical call.

April 8

7:43 p.m.: W3112 Weaver Road, Elkhorn, natural vegetation fire.

April 4

12:03 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

April 3

12:20 p.m.: 200 N. Edwards Boulevard, citizen complaint.