The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
April 30
6:21 p.m.: N933 Rose Drive, Genoa City, rescue or EMS standby.
April 27
8:03 p.m.: N907 County Road H, Genoa City, vehicle accident with injuries.
7:02 p.m.: N1192 County Road H, Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
April 26
3:15 p.m.: 1006 Pheasant Drive, Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
1:55 p.m.: South Road and State Highway 50, vehicle accident with injuries.
April 22
11:47 a.m.: N1634 N. Geneva Ave., Fontana, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
8:28 a.m.: W670 Kerney Road, East Troy, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
April 21
8:32 p.m.: Springfield Road and State Highway 12, brush fire.
6:12 p.m.: W3509 Oakwood Drive, brush fire.
5:52 p.m.: 211 Capella Way, gas leak.
April 20
2:45 p.m.: 12302 Route 173, Hebron, Illinois, cultivated grain or crop fire.
April 19
12:42 p.m.: 200 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.
5:58 a.m.: W3528 Wildwood Drive, gas leak.
April 17
9:50 p.m.: 1800 block Conant St., brush fire.
April 11
10:14 a.m.: N2020 County Road H, rescue/emergency medical call.
April 8
7:43 p.m.: W3112 Weaver Road, Elkhorn, natural vegetation fire.
April 4
12:03 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
April 3
12:20 p.m.: 200 N. Edwards Boulevard, citizen complaint.