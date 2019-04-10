The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
March 29
3:53 p.m.: N2259 Alta Vista Drive, medical assist, assist EMS crew, town of Linn.
March 27
9:30 p.m.: Springfield Road/County Road NN, vehicle accident with injuries, town of Geneva.
3:54 p.m.: 9228 S. Highway 140, rescue or EMS standby, Clinton.
5:08 a.m.: 1320 W. Main St., gas leak.
March 26
11:01 p.m.: 302 Townline Road, outside rubbish fire.
March 24
8:20 p.m.: 1452 Wells St., special type of incident, other.
March 23
11:35 a.m.: Sonata Way/Cadence Circle, gas leak.
11:27 a.m.: W4093 Elgin Club Drive, assist police or other government agency, town of Linn.
March 21
6:40 p.m.: 725 S. Curtis St., smoke or odor removal.
March 18
8:56 p.m.: N2132 County Road H, medical assist, assist EMS crew, Bloomfield.
9:52 a.m.: 725 W. Main St., carbon monoxide detector activation.
March 11
6:26 p.m.: Interchange North & Sheridan Springs Road, vehicle accident with injuries.
March 10
3:46 p.m.: N2047 Saltbox Road, Sharon, building fire.
11:52 a.m.: 1300 block of West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
8:36 a.m.: Wrigley Drive boat launch, water rescue.
March 9
6:50 p.m.: Eastbound state Highway 12 & North Bloomfield Road, vehicle accident without injuries.
March 8
11:59 a.m.: 2330 state Highway 120, rescue/emergency medical call.
March 7
4:43 p.m.: 8915 Alden Road, Hebron, Illinois, building fire.
March 4
7:34 a.m.: 90 E. Geneva Square, water evacuation.