Fire calls logo
By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

June 7

1:04 a.m.: Sky Lane and West Main Street, motor vehicle accident without injuries.

June 6

9:16 p.m.: 1251 Wells St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

June 5

1:16 p.m.: 335 Wrigley Drive, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

June 4

4:15 p.m.: North Bloomfield Road and South Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

2:25 a.m.: N2950 state Highway 67, rescue or other emergency call.

June 2

6:09 p.m.: 831 Wrigley Drive, motor vehicle accident without injuries.

11:09 a.m.: 1122 Grant St., carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.

June 1

5:55 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, rescue or EMS standby.