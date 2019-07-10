The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
June 7
1:04 a.m.: Sky Lane and West Main Street, motor vehicle accident without injuries.
June 6
9:16 p.m.: 1251 Wells St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
June 5
1:16 p.m.: 335 Wrigley Drive, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
June 4
4:15 p.m.: North Bloomfield Road and South Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.
2:25 a.m.: N2950 state Highway 67, rescue or other emergency call.
June 2
6:09 p.m.: 831 Wrigley Drive, motor vehicle accident without injuries.
11:09 a.m.: 1122 Grant St., carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction.
June 1
5:55 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, rescue or EMS standby.