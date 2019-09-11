Fire calls logo

By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

Aug. 27

7:44 a.m.: W3429 County Road H, motor vehicle accident/pedestrian accident.

Aug. 25

10:52 a.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, rescue/emergency medical call.

Aug. 22

5:03 p.m.: George Street & Williams Street, hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

11:18 a.m.: W3907 Orchard Road, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Aug. 21

9:38 a.m.: Interchange North & Sage Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Aug. 20

6 p.m.: 1447 Creekside Drive, Burlington, rescue/emergency medical call.

Aug. 19

4:17 p.m.: 1185 Elm St., building fire.

2:12 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

12:36 p.m.: 307 Water St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no carbon monoxide.

Aug. 18

1:44 p.m.: 1200 W. Main St., rescue or EMS standby.

Aug. 17

10:32 p.m.: 146 E. Geneva Square, vehicle accident with injuries.

12:21 p.m.: 500 block of North Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Aug. 16

2:39 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, rescue/emergency medical call.

Aug. 14

4:43 p.m.: 100 Wells St., alarm system sounded, no fire.

Aug.10

1:51 p.m.: 411 Interchange North, building fire.

Aug. 9

2:15 a.m.: clubhouse/Acacia, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Aug. 8

12:51 p.m.: N2988 Lake Forest Circle, smoke or odor removal.

6:08 a.m.: 1012 Lake Geneva Boulevard, wind storm/tornado assessment.

12:27 a.m.: 500 block of Wells Street, wind storm/tornado assessment.

12:13 a.m.: 1723 W. Main St., lightning strike, no fire.

Aug. 7

10:48 p.m.: 300 Wrigley Drive, toxic condition.

2:35 a.m.: W1321 Eastwood Road, Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Aug. 4

3:10 p.m.: 112 Hank Jay Drive, overheated motor.

2:56 p.m.: 244 Broad St., local alarm system/malicious false alarm.

3:20 a.m.: 6623 373rd St., Burlington, building fire.

Aug. 3

6:18 p.m.: 250 S. Edwards Boulevard, animal rescue.

12:34 p.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

7:22 a.m.: 1806 Conant St., gas leak.

Aug. 2

8:37 p.m.: Cemetery Road/Elkhorn Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Aug. 1

7:39 p.m.: N1998 Peters, Sharon, building fire.