The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
Aug. 27
7:44 a.m.: W3429 County Road H, motor vehicle accident/pedestrian accident.
Aug. 25
10:52 a.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, rescue/emergency medical call.
Aug. 22
5:03 p.m.: George Street & Williams Street, hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.
11:18 a.m.: W3907 Orchard Road, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Aug. 21
9:38 a.m.: Interchange North & Sage Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Aug. 20
6 p.m.: 1447 Creekside Drive, Burlington, rescue/emergency medical call.
Aug. 19
4:17 p.m.: 1185 Elm St., building fire.
2:12 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
12:36 p.m.: 307 Water St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no carbon monoxide.
Aug. 18
1:44 p.m.: 1200 W. Main St., rescue or EMS standby.
Aug. 17
10:32 p.m.: 146 E. Geneva Square, vehicle accident with injuries.
12:21 p.m.: 500 block of North Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Aug. 16
2:39 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, rescue/emergency medical call.
Aug. 14
4:43 p.m.: 100 Wells St., alarm system sounded, no fire.
Aug.10
1:51 p.m.: 411 Interchange North, building fire.
Aug. 9
2:15 a.m.: clubhouse/Acacia, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Aug. 8
12:51 p.m.: N2988 Lake Forest Circle, smoke or odor removal.
6:08 a.m.: 1012 Lake Geneva Boulevard, wind storm/tornado assessment.
12:27 a.m.: 500 block of Wells Street, wind storm/tornado assessment.
12:13 a.m.: 1723 W. Main St., lightning strike, no fire.
Aug. 7
10:48 p.m.: 300 Wrigley Drive, toxic condition.
2:35 a.m.: W1321 Eastwood Road, Genoa City, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Aug. 4
3:10 p.m.: 112 Hank Jay Drive, overheated motor.
2:56 p.m.: 244 Broad St., local alarm system/malicious false alarm.
3:20 a.m.: 6623 373rd St., Burlington, building fire.
Aug. 3
6:18 p.m.: 250 S. Edwards Boulevard, animal rescue.
12:34 p.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
7:22 a.m.: 1806 Conant St., gas leak.
Aug. 2
8:37 p.m.: Cemetery Road/Elkhorn Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Aug. 1
7:39 p.m.: N1998 Peters, Sharon, building fire.