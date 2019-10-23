Fire calls logo

By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

 Scott Williams

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

Sept. 20

6:38 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.

1:30 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., special type of incident.

12:33 p.m.: W3540 State Highway 50, town of Geneva, off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire.

Sept. 17

2:55 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, rescue/emergency medical call.

8:27 a.m.: 556 E. State St., Burlington, building fire.

Sept. 15

8:30 p.m.: 415 Wells St., smoke or odor removal.

Sept. 14

3:25 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.

Sept. 13

6:45 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.

Sept. 12

10:44 p.m.: 550 N. Edwards Boulevard, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

5:37 a.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Sept. 11

9:05 p.m.: 422 Wells St., power line down.

6:22 p.m.: N3188 Williams St., power line down.

5:09 p.m.: 917 W. Gorman St., Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

Sept. 7

7:29 p.m.: 812 Wrigley Drive, special type of incident.

Sept. 4

6:47 p.m.: N1740 W. Beach Drive, town of Linn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Sept. 3

2:58 p.m.: 859 W. Main St., alarm system sounded — no fire.

Sept. 2

10:38 a.m.: South Lakeshore Drive & 700 Club Drive, town of Linn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Sept. 1

2:41 p.m.: 1327 W. Main St., assist police or other government agency.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.