The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
Sept. 20
6:38 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.
1:30 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., special type of incident.
12:33 p.m.: W3540 State Highway 50, town of Geneva, off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire.
Sept. 17
2:55 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, rescue/emergency medical call.
8:27 a.m.: 556 E. State St., Burlington, building fire.
Sept. 15
8:30 p.m.: 415 Wells St., smoke or odor removal.
Sept. 14
3:25 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.
Sept. 13
6:45 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.
Sept. 12
10:44 p.m.: 550 N. Edwards Boulevard, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
5:37 a.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
Sept. 11
9:05 p.m.: 422 Wells St., power line down.
6:22 p.m.: N3188 Williams St., power line down.
5:09 p.m.: 917 W. Gorman St., Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
Sept. 7
7:29 p.m.: 812 Wrigley Drive, special type of incident.
Sept. 4
6:47 p.m.: N1740 W. Beach Drive, town of Linn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Sept. 3
2:58 p.m.: 859 W. Main St., alarm system sounded — no fire.
Sept. 2
10:38 a.m.: South Lakeshore Drive & 700 Club Drive, town of Linn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Sept. 1
2:41 p.m.: 1327 W. Main St., assist police or other government agency.