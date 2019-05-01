TOWN OF DARIEN — The town’s top elected leader says a new ladder truck allowed firefighters April 22 to save a barn from burning down.
Firefighters were called about 10:30 p.m. to McClellan Farms at W7803 Highway 11, where they found a barn on fire.
Town Chairman Cecil Logterman said crews used a ladder truck purchased just two years ago to peel back the barn’s metal roof and extinguish the blaze before it could burn out of control.
“Luckily, they saved the barn,” Logterman said.
Other area fire departments responded with assistance, including departments in Whitewater, Delavan and Sharon.
Logterman said the town spent nearly $1 million two years ago to equip Darien Fire & EMS with the new ladder truck.
No injuries were reported.
Officials from McClellan Farms were grateful that the department had the right equipment to save the barn, Logterman said.
No injuries or loss of livestock were reported in the blaze.