TWIN LAKES — A 37-year-old Genoa City man died July 28 when his vehicle struck a utility pole in Twin Lakes.
According to Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 37200 block of 87th Street at 3:38 a.m. July 28.
Alliant Energies workers discovered the crash when they were sent to investigate a power outage in the area.
Police said Keegan M. Garber was driving west on 87th Street when the vehicle left the road and struck the pole.
Garber was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County medical examiner’s office.
The driver was the only occupant, and there were no witnesses to the crash.
Grosz said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.