A Genoa City woman is facing burglary charges after police used blood at the scene to link her to a business break-in in the town of Linn.
Nichole C. Murray, 34, has been charged with burglary and theft, both felonies, in connection with the incident at Get Pampered Mini Spa, W3407 Linton Road, town of Linn.
According to a criminal complaint issued July 25, Murray got away with jewelry and other products in a burglary reported May 18 at the business, which offers beauty treatments and massages.
Prosecutors allege that the burglar smashed a glass window and cut himself or herself, leaving drops of blood at the scene. Police used DNA testing to determine that the blood belonged to Murray, who has a previous conviction on felony drug charges.
The owner of Get Pampered Mini Spa told police that Murray had previously worked at the business, but that she had been fired in March for “being unreliable and lying.”
The criminal complaint alleges that Murray stole jewelry and merchandise with a combined value of more than $10,000.
In addition to the two felonies, the defendant is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
If convicted, she could face more than 20 years in prison.
Court records show that she was due in court Aug. 2 for an initial appearance.