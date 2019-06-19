KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the June 17 death of a 5-year-old boy who was dropped off at a hospital after being shot.
Police said the boy was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of 60th Street at about 1:43 p.m. He was then taken to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., by two male subjects, who then left the hospital.
Kenosha Police Lt. Patrick Patton said there was no threat to the community.
As of June 17, police were still investigating the shooting. According to the department, the two men who dropped off the 5-year-old at the hospital had been located and interviewed. Police also recovered the firearm believed to have been involved in the incident.
Residents who congregated in the neighborhood as members of the gang unit canvassed the block said they wanted to believe it was an accident.
“I’m really sad it happened,” Rose Hensgen said. “I’m sure it was an accident. It had to be.”
Hensgen said the “neighborhood is really not that bad” and has improved significantly since a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at the other end of the block about seven years ago.
Other residents disagreed, stating it is an area of high crime and drug trafficking. Some said the news wasn’t shocking at all.
“Unfortunately, not on this block,” said one resident who wished not to be identified. “It was only a matter of time before it happened.”
He said he has cameras on his house and does not let his children play in his fenced-in backyard.
“I’ve had two (break-in) attempts on my house,” he said.
Rod Erlandson, who lives across the street from the home where the shooting allegedly took place, said there is “a nice older gentleman who sits on the porch,” but there is a lot of yelling that goes on in the home.
“They have people coming and going out of there all the time,” Erlandson said.
Passerby Brianne Ziemba said she speculates every time there is a heavy police presence. “Is it a drug overdose? Is it a shooting?”
“It’s devastating,” said Ziemba, a third-generation Kenoshan. “It’s very sad and tragic and unnecessary.”
She said she feels like she is always watching her back.