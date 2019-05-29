KENOSHA — A local family shattered by a senseless tragedy is receiving an outpouring of love and support.
Bradford High School sophomore Kaylie Juga was fatally shot, and her 39-year-old mother, Stephanie Juga, was seriously injured in a shooting at about 3 p.m. May 9 at a house in the 10900 block of 66th Street on Kenosha’s west side.
Kaylie, 16, died at the scene as Stephanie was being transported to Froedtert South’s St. Catherine’s Medical Center campus in Pleasant Prairie.
Stephanie underwent surgery for a bullet wound on her arm and was listed in serious but stable condition the following day.
“She’s doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” said Angie Covelli, a longtime friend of the Juga family.
Kenosha police arrested Martice L. Fuller, 15, of Kenosha as the lone suspect in the shooting. He was apprehended early May 10 in Racine after a 15-hour manhunt.
At a preliminary hearing May 24, a court commissioner found probable cause to believe Fuller killed his former girlfriend and attempted to kill her mother.
Fuller, who has turned 16 since his arrest, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Kaylie and Fuller were former Bradford classmates and, according to police, had previously been in a relationship.
Kaylie was a cheerleader and honor roll student who frequently helped out at her mom’s Kenosha-based business, Sealed w/a Kiss Photography.
Fuller was a quarterback on the school’s varsity football team before being expelled from Bradford two months ago, according to Bradford football coach Troy Bowe. Fuller was then enrolled in the Kenosha Unified School District’s eSchool.
“I think everybody is in shock,” said Bowe, who taught Fuller in his ethnic studies class. “These things are never easy. Our job is to support the kids at Bradford, and that’s what we’ll continue to do. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families.”
A Go Fund Me page was created for the Juga family.
The family issued a statement through Facebook:
“The Juga family would like to acknowledge and extend their gratitude to the many messages they have received sending condolences and prayers during their time of loss.”
“As an extension of your love and out of respect for us, please know that our family is asking for privacy as we grieve. Please continue to give us some time, space and privacy as we struggle to work through all that has occurred in the past 24 hours.
“We love you all for keeping us in your hearts, we just need time now.”