The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Isabella Marie Alioto, 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land and underage drinking/possession.
Hector Carlos Aranda, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident.
Shawn Matthew Brady, 24, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public.
John Iv Broucek, 36, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Nicholas J. Cain, 30, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Cesar Aaron Corinier, 27, Milwaukee, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Jacob Allan Flores, 25, Elgin, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Eduardo Galvez, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a prohibited alcohol content.
Kimberly Marie Hanson, 27, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and two incidents of unreasonable and imprudent speed.
Shaun Eric Hillary, 39, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Nicole Gurone Irion, 45, Lombard, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle.
Gary Joseph Isaacs, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public and possession of THC.
Lashawnda M. Keller, 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Kevin Anthony Looze, 19, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of theft.
Revea Quinn Maclin, 24, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of keeping open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Beth Anne Mc Clory, 60, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Karina Adriana Navarro, 28, Milwaukee, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Carlos Arauza Nunez, 34, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle and operating after suspension.
Jack Robert Pierson, 19, Joliet, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Robert F. Royko, 55, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Heather Lynn Wilke, 40, Union Grove, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Michael Anthony Wilke, 40, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.