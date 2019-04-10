The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
- Phillip Reyes Alvidrez, 37, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
- Robert W. Crandall, 60, Springfield, has been cited on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct.
- Matthew E. Dal-Pino, 17, Elmhurst, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
- Deandrae J. Davidson, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- Jodi Lynn Ehrhardt, 41, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
- Joshiah Alexis Espino, 20, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
- Brendan John Hausch, 19, Milwaukee, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
- Stephanie A. Hughes, 61, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.
- Dominque Anna Jones, 21, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property and battery.
- Marc J. Klug, 53, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of four building code violations.
- Cassandra Kay Kordecki, 49, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of two tourist rooming house violations.
- Matthew La Flamme, 38, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
- Katrina M. Lowry Hare, 40, Darien, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated and unsafe lane deviation.
- Carol Ann McDermott, 50, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
- Rexford Newcomb III, 58, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
- Lawrence M. Pfeil, 58, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating without required lamps lighted.
- Joseph Michael Wright, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.