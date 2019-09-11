The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Daniel M. Ayala, 25, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian or bicyclist.
Derrick Ahmed Barr, 40, Kenosha, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Shaila K. Bart, 28, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Steven Andrew Bezotte, 19, Salem, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Nicholas Peter Butitta, 39, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of reckless driving/endanger safety, hit and run, and failure to notify police of an accident.
Mark Daniel Bybee, 41, Lyons, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing police.
Zachary A. Eisenbraun, 17, Paddock Lake, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
James Paris Firmani, 43, Kenosha, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing police and disorderly conduct.
Miguel A. Granados-Torreblanca, 35, Woodstock, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Sean Daniel Hallin, 24, Harvard, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Jacob Troy Hetz, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
Maxwell William Hummel, 17, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and retail theft.
Gary Joseph Isaacs, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public.
Elizabeth M. Jetty, 36, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian or bicyclist.
Lashawnda M. Keller, 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Robert Kunecki, 47, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of animal-dogs/cats running at large.
Armoni Javar Lasley, 18, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Ryan George Maresh, 29, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Ethan W. Martunde, 17, Arlington Heights, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Charlie James Mehleis, 17, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Cristian F. Paredes, 38, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating without a valid license.
Clemente Damian Perez Torres, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Tom Petrasek, 40, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.
Benjamin Robert Phillips, 27, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Angela L. Robinson, 49, McHenry, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Tina Marie Rosas, 34, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
David Lee Twaite, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.