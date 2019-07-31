ELKHORN — A former top official of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group is facing new legal troubles stemming from a drunken driving arrest in April.
Joe Tominaro, 54, of the town of Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly drinking in a tavern in violation of his bond in the drunken driving case.
If convicted on the misdemeanor bail jumping charge, he could face an additional nine months incarceration, plus another $10,000 fine.
On the original charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol concentration, he faces up to two years in prison if found guilty. He could also lose his driver’s license for up to six years.
Prosecutors allege that he has two prior convictions for driving under the influence in 1995 and in 2010.
Tominaro could not be reached for comment, and his attorney, Frank Lettenberger, declined to comment.
Tominaro worked as director of marketing and development of VISIT Lake Geneva for about three years before parting ways with the organization in February for undisclosed reasons.
He was arrested April 4 after police in the town of Geneva allegedly spotted his vehicle weaving in traffic, and he was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .12.
With that case still pending in Walworth County Circuit Court, a judge released Tominaro on a $2,000 bond on the condition that he not possess or consume any alcohol or enter any tavern or liquor store.
A new criminal complaint alleges that town of Geneva police on June 21 found Tominaro inside Papa’s Blue Spruce Bar, W4086 Lake Shore Drive. Tominaro told police he was not drinking and was “only there to order a pizza.”
But according to the complaint, police smelled alcohol on his breath, and a bartender reported that she had served Tominaro one or two alcoholic drinks. When asked by police to submit to a blood-alcohol test, Tominaro allegedly refused.
On the misdemeanor bail jumping charge issued July 10, the defendant is due in court Sept. 24 for a status conference.
In the drunken driving case, a judge on July 23 ordered Tominaro’s original $2,000 bond forfeited. The judge also ordered Tominaro to post a new $5,000 bond in the case.
In both cases, District Judge Kristine Drettwan again ordered the defendant not to possess or consume alcohol or enter any tavern or liquor store while the cases are pending.
The drunken driving case, too, is due back in court Sept. 24. Court records show that prosecutors are trying to get records from New York on Tominaro’s suspected prior convictions.