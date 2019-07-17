A boat accident on Geneva Lake is under investigation after officials say a passenger was badly hurt by the boat’s propeller.
An investigator for the state Department of Natural Resources said the boat operator was detained on suspicion of operating a boat while intoxicated.
No citations or charges have been issued.
According to the DNR, the incident occurred about 3 p.m. July 4 in the Buttons Bay area of Geneva Lake, just south of Lake Geneva.
A group of nine young adults were on a 20-foot motorboat when someone started the motor and the propeller struck a passenger who had gone into the water, officials said.
State warden Jason Roberts said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was struck on his lower back and injured. He was transported to nearby Big Foot Beach, where an ambulance took him to a hospital.
Roberts said the victim is expected to survive, although he has undergone surgery on his injuries.
The operator of the boat, a 21-year-man from Lake Geneva, consented to a blood sample to determine if he was intoxicated. Test results are expected within six to eight weeks.
Officials would not identify any of the individuals involved in the incident.