ELKHORN — A manager of a strip club in the town of Darien has been charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery at the club.
Richard B. Gillett, 35, of Elkhorn, is charged with burglary and attempted theft, both felonies carrying a combined possible prison term of 17 years and six months.
An alleged accomplice, Tyler M. Smith, 28, identified as Gillett’s brother or half-brother, also has been charged.
The charges filed by the Walworth County district attorney involve an incident that occurred Jan. 7, 2017, at the Vegas Gentlemen’s Club, W9031 U.S. Highway 14 in the town of Darien.
A criminal complaint alleges that Gillett, who was manager of the club, worked with an accomplice to plan a robbery.
When a co-worker later confronted Gillett about the incident, according to the complaint, Gillett responded that the strip club’s owner “had millions, and what difference did it make.”
Prosecutors allege that the robbery attempt occurred on a day when there was about $20,000 at the strip club.
Gillett told police that he arrived for work and that he left to make a bank deposit, only to return later to find the club owner saying there had just been a robbery.
Prosecutors allege that Gillett and Smith planned the robbery. But, the complaint states, a gun-wielding robber who entered the club through a back door fled the scene after unexpectedly encountering the business owner.
Investigators later found text messages in which Gillett and Smith discussed planning the robbery, according to the complaint. In one message, Smith allegedly wrote, “Look, u need $$ and so do I.”
Gillett had worked at Vegas Gentlemen’s Club for about six months, and Smith had a girlfriend who had worked there as a stripper.
Smith, who is also charged with the burglary and attempted theft, is due July 12 for an initial appearance in court. Gillett is due in court July 18.