TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — One woman was killed and another was badly hurt Sept. 25 on Interstate 43 when they stepped out of a vehicle to remove a car that had been parked overnight.
Police said both women were struck by another passing vehicle at about 2 a.m. near the I-43 exit at state Highway 11 in Walworth County.
Pronounced dead at the scene was Briana Jackson, 24, of Milwaukee, while the other woman, TaTashaya Ellis, 23, of Milwaukee, was hospitalized with severe injuries.
A third person in the group, Valery Weddle, 25, of Milwaukee, escaped with minor injuries.
According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, the passing vehicle was driven by Tiffany Marshall, 38, of Delavan, who also suffered minor injuries.
Police said the first car, driven by Ellis, had stopped in a southbound travel lane on I-43 alongside a parked car on the shoulder that the group of women were intending to pick up.
The incident remains under investigation.