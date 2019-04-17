ELKHORN — Accused wife killer Robert J. Scott has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Scott, 57, of the town of Delavan, entered the plea April 11 on charges that he fatally stabbed his wife, Rochelle, at their home in January after she filed for divorce.
The plea comes after a judge last month ruled that Scott was competent to stand trial on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with the potential for a lifetime prison sentence if convicted.
Under state law, people found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect can be ordered to a state mental hospital instead of prison.
Scott was arrested Jan. 6 outside the couple’s home after allegedly telling police officers on the scene, “I just murdered my wife.” Rochelle Scott was found dead inside from multiple stab wounds.
Rochelle Scott had filed for divorce three weeks earlier after 19 years of marriage.
Robert Scott, who is being held on $1 million bond, is due back in court May 28 for a status hearing.