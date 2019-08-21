The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Larry P. Abraham, 65, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Thomas J. Baldwin, 22, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of trespass to land, disorderly conduct and two incidents of criminal damage to property.
Johnny L. Byrd, 30, Fox Lake, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Austin Callicott, 19, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of trespass to land and underage drinking-possession.
Ricardo Carbajal Bernal, 32, Woodstock, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public.
Joseph Richard Cinko Jr., 56, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public and littering.
Michael Cohen, 50, Wisconsin Dells, has been cited on suspicion of building ordinance violation-outdoor display.
Jason Wayne Connell, 38, Kenosha, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and alcohol-open beverage in public.
Kayla Crews, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.
Huck Davis, 43, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public and operating without a valid license.
Rachel A. Fricker, 41, Wonder Lake, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Shana Kay Gobern, 29, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Sherie Lee Grebenor, 54, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Ruth Ann Hackman, 73, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of building ordinance violation-outdoor display.
Anna Marie Homan, 60, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Zachery Julio Horsfall, 20, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and two incidents of retail theft.
Angelo A. Katriadakis, 26, Oak Forest, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marc J. Klug, 53, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of four incidents of building code violations.
Robert Kunecki, 47, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of animal-dogs/cats running at large.
Robert Edward Lee Jr., 65, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of building ordinance violation-outdoor display.
Ian Thomas Lynch, 19, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident.
Dani Luise Martz, 29, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Timothy Blaine Mcdougall, 31, Big Lake, Minnesota, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Nathan Allan McNabb, 20, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public and underage drinking-possession.
Chandra M. Miller, 44, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Gregory C. Myhre, 58, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Bryan Omar Najera Diaz, 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and disorderly conduct.
Eli J. Nelson, 25, Wonder Lake, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Paul Sam Pappas, 50, Fontana, has been cited on suspicion of building ordinance violation-outdoor display.
Jonathan E. Patino, 22, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Christina Marie Patti, 38, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Gordon E. Perlee III, 69, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angela Marie Permanian, 51, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Camilla Bezarra Pinho Ferro, 32, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Thomas James Pinkl, 67, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of building ordinance violation-outdoor display.
William R. Rice Jr., 43, Massillon, Ohio, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-property.
Paige Elizabeth Spencer, 58, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Nakisha Ann Tolon, 29, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of animal-dogs/cats running at large.
Veronica Valladolid, 31, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.
Maureen Ellen Vanlue, 57, Garden Prairie, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, resisting or obstructing police, and refusal.
Donald Allen Voss, 41, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.