The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
- Maria Belen Ayala, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Devon King Belsley, 16, Fontana, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle.
- Andrew J. Benefiel, 29, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of theft.
- Jason Anthony Bishop, 38, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- William Breedlove, 25, Madison, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-property adjacent to highway and failure to notify police of an accident.
- Patrick James Burns, 17, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John S. Czerwinski, 56, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing.
- John Stanley Czerwinski, 26, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing.
- Michael John Dee, 60, Indian Head Park, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- Alexandria Marie Diers, 27, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited alcohol content.
- Amber L. Drummond, 34, town of Bloomfield, has been cited on suspicion of theft-business setting.
- Hector Ivan Figueroa-Galarza, 18, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Eduardo Galvez, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident and operating while intoxicated.
- Jacklyn Lee Ghaziani, 23, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
- Jonathen Daniel Heath, 38, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
- Edgar Hernandez, 22, Harvard, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of two incidents of possession of open intoxicants in a vehicle.
- Esteban Hernandez, 23, DeKalb, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle.
- Pilar Hobson, 59, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- Heraclio Lavariega Bazan, 19, Sharon, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
- Albert James Loibl Jr., 26, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
- Russell M. Robinson, 38, Hebron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a prohibited alcohol content.
- Nicholas J. Sipari, 47, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
- Thomas A. Sliwiak, 23, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
- Devan Victoria Spencer, 26, Beach Park, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- Garrett R. Sprow, 24, Harvard, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a vehicle.
- Antonio Valadez, 43, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.