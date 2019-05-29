ELKHORN — A judge has ordered a new compentency exam for a town of Delavan man accused of fatally stabbing his wife after she filed for divorce.
Court records in the case of Robert J. Scott show that Walworth County Circuit Judge Phillip Koss ordered the new exam, citing “reason to doubt” the defendant’s competency.
After an earlier exam, Koss ruled in March that Scott was competent to stand trial.
Scott has since entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, which could result in him going to a mental hospital instead of prison if the case is decided that way.
Scott, 57, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the January stabbing death of his wife, Rochelle Scott, 58, who was found dead at the couple’s home three weeks after she filed for divorce, seeking to end 19 years of marriage.
According to police, Robert Scott told officers at the scene, “I just murdered my wife.”
If found guilty, he could face life in prison.
Attorneys in the case are due back in Koss’ courtroom July 2.