March 31
9:04 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Wells Street arrested Yolanda Colomoxcatl Cortes, 48, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery.
6:57 p.m.: Officers responding to a complaint in the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited a 15-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of damage to property.
9:35 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash in the 100 block of Wells Street arrested Darrell R. Fox, 69, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to install IID and operating while revoked–alcohol related.
March 29
12:51 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street cited Bryan M. Tokes, 40, Round Lake Park, Illinois, on suspicion of fraud on a restaurant keeper.
March 28
No time given: Officers arrested Cole Alexander Balgord, 24, Burlington, on suspicion of four incidents of simple theft–less than $50 March 12, March 16, March 27 and March 28.
March 27
12:08 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street cited Arthur Wayne Booth, 21, Salem, on suspicion of operating after suspension, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 25
11:19 a.m.: An officer near Center Street and West Main Street cited Raymond G. Gillet, 38, Evanston, Illinois, on suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and possession of THC.
March 24
2:48 a.m.: Officers near East Main Street and North Edwards Boulevard cited Joseph Martin Sumner, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
2:16 a.m.: Officers near East Main Street and Peller Road arrested Marcus L Blanton, 19, town of Bloomfield, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
March 23
11:38 p.m.: Officers responding in the 200 block of Broad Street cited Christine Anne Johnsen, 43, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
2:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash in the 600 block of West Main Street cited Javier Ramon Lopez Rodriguez, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance and automobile following too closely.
March 21
4:56 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Christina A. May, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.
2:49 p.m.: An officer on state Highway 120 near Park Drive arrested Megan L. Peterson, 31, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating while revoked–alcohol related, violation of class D license restrictions and exceeding speed zones for travelling 51 mph in a 30 mph zone.
March 16
7:58 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 600 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Edward John Morris, 52, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of unsafe lane deviation and hit-and-run.
March 12
1:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of Williams Street arrested Jason James Faust, 45, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without owner’s consent, six counts of identity theft, and eight counts of felony bail jumping.