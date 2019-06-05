April 30
2:49 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of daily truancy.
April 29
3:04 p.m.: Officers responding to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard arrested Darrell R. Fox, 69, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while revoked, IID tampering/fail to install/violate court order, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and a probation hold.
12:46 a.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Curtis Street arrested Ronald A. Bloom, 40, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery and felony bail jumping.
April 26
11:39 p.m.: An officer in the 900 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited Russell M. Robinson, 38, Hebron, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and exceeding zones and posted limits for traveling 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.
April 25
11:11 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of daily truancy.
10:52 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.
April 24
3:12 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
10 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Fontana on suspicion of daily truancy.
8:42 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
8:18 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
7:50 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
2:59 a.m.: An officer in the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Michael D. Glus, 35, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating while revoked-alcohol related.
April 23
12:17 p.m.: Officers dispatched to Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of underage drinking.
April 22
7:58 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 800 block of Wells Street cited Marvin Nicholas Norstrom Jr., 57, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of reckless driving-endangering safety.
April 21
5:33 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the area of Wrigley Drive and Broad Street cited Dray Adam Flynn, 19, Elkhorn, on suspicion of accelerating vehicle-display of power.
April 19
4:21 p.m.: An officer on Sheridan Springs Road near Edward Boulevard cited Trina L. Santiago, 28, Delavan, on suspicion of operating while revoked-alcohol related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
April 17
8:28 a.m.: An officer on Curtis Street near Townline Road cited Javier Nunez Morales, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while revoked-alcohol/controlled substance related and exceeding speed zones.
March 26
3:25 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street cited Matthew J. Flamme, 38, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.