Aug. 25
2:49 a.m.: An officer in the 100 block of Broad Street cited Storm E. Modrak, 22, Waterford, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
Aug. 24
3:04 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 100 Wells St cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
12:26 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Matthew M. Sharp, 35, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
12:42 a.m.: Officers conducting a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Main Street cited Marisa D. Massillo, 29, South Barrington, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
Aug. 23
8:44 p.m.: Officers on Main Street near Broad Street cited Sukhjit Singh, 26, Waukesha, on suspicion of fraud on hotel/restaurant keeper.
12:24 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street cited Charles E. Daleiden, 28, San Diego, California, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 22
11:19 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Warren Street cited Kelly M. Boscamp, 61, Des Plaines, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
Aug. 21
5:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1700 block of Conant Street cited Robert Kunecki, 47, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of dogs running at-large.
Aug. 20
1:51 a.m.: Officers in the 900 block of Wisconsin Street cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of minor possessing tobacco, and Clemente Damian Perez Torres, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage drinking-possession.
Aug. 17
10:24 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Geneva Street near Broad Street cited Daniel M. Ayala, 25, Genoa City, on suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian.