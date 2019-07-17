July 6
11:47 p.m.: An officer in the 200 block of Broad Street arrested Jeremy Andrew Saavedra, 31, Centuria, on suspicion of three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
10:29 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Townline Road near South Curtis Street cited Jacob N. Coel, 28, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 25 to 29 mph.
7:42 p.m.: Officers cited Brian Michael Schultz, 33, Pewaukee, on suspicion of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle-driver and operating while revoked-alcohol related.
12:31 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Townline Road near Andria Drive cited Leszek Synowiec, 78, Park Ridge, Illinois, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 30 to 34 mph.
7:31 p.m.: An officer in the 500 block of Sage Street cited Nathan A. McNabb, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of underage drinking-possess and alcohol-open beverage in public.
12:20 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 100 East Geneva Square cited Chandra M. Miller, 44, Delavan, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal and felony bail jumping.
3:25 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street arrested Shane Martin Faust, 55, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and misdemeanor bail jumping.
1:53 a.m.: Officers in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Bryan O. Najera Diaz, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
July 5
6:38 p.m.: An officer cited Nakisha A. Tolon, 29, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animal-dog running at large.
July 3
10:14 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Wrigley Drive near Center Street cited Anne M. Homan, 60, no address given, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
July 2
1:15 p.m.: An officer near West Main Street and North Wells Street for a traffic crash cited Kerrie Lyn Hartley, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance and inattentive driving.
July 1
3 p.m.: An officer cited Kayla Faye Crews, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft for an incident that allegedly occurred in the 100 block of Wells Street.
June 30
4:22 a.m.: An officer on Ann Street near Center Street cited Maureen E. Vanlue, 57, Garden Prairie, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and resisting an officer.
2:35 a.m.: An officer in the 200 block of Broad Street cited Jonathan Eluzai Patino, 22, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
2:09 a.m.: An officer in the 200 block of Broad Street cited Carbajal Bernal, 32, Wodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of open alcoholic beverage in public.
June 29
6:52 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 411 Interchange North cited William R. Rice Jr., 43, Massillon, Ohio, on suspicion of hit and run-property adjacent to highway.
3:17 p.m.: An officer near East Main Street and Curtis Street cited Huck Davis, 43, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of an open alcoholic beverage in public and operating without a valid license.
June 24
11:16 a.m.: An officer was requested by a building inspector to cite Cheryl L. Stinson, 52, Trevor, on suspicion of an erosion control issue.
June 10
1:20 a.m.: An officer near 201 N Edwards Blvd. cited Noah R. Mackenzie, 26, Hebron, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.