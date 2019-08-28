Aug. 18
3:10 a.m.: An officer investigating an alleged hit-and-run on Dodge Street near Madison Street cited Nicholas P. Butita, 39, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of accident and reckless driving-endanger safety.
12:01 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street cited Andrew T. Petrasek, 41, Elkhorn, on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct, and James P. Firmani, 43, Kenosha, and Mark D. Bybee, 41, Lyons, both on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
Aug. 17
11:54 p.m.: An officer in the 200 block of Wrigley Drive cited Derrick A. Barr, 40, Kenosha, and Shaila K. Bart, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
10:58 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of North Wells Street cited Armoni J. Lasley, 18, Burlington, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
6:16 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Angela L. Robinson, 49, McHenry, Illinois, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
6:06 p.m.: An officer dispatched to an accident on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Tina M. Rosas, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
12:21 p.m.: An officer dispatched to an accident on Edwards Boulevard cited Lawrence E. Carstensen, 85, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to yield while making left turn.
Aug. 16
4:33 p.m.: An officer conducting an accident investigation on Edwards Boulevard cited Silvestre Chavez, 71, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while suspended and operating motor vehicle without insurance.
Aug. 15
1:56 p.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Warren Street for an accident cited Gina M. Passarella, 52, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of unsafe backing of vehicle.
12:52 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street cited David L. Twaite, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Aug. 14
8:35 p.m.: An officer in the 600 block of Main St. cited Elizabeth M. Jetty, 36, Burlington, on suspicion of failure to yield right to pedestrian and operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance.
Aug. 12
7:56 p.m.: An officer in the 300 block of West Main Street cited Gary J. Isaacs, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public.
Aug. 11
8:19 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120. cited a 17-year-old boy from Hinsdale, Illinois, on suspicion of exceeding speed limits by 25 mph or more.
2:21 a.m.: An officer in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Sean D. Hallin, 25, Harvard, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
Aug. 9
1:54 a.m.: An officer responding to 104 Wells St. cited Miguel A. Torreblanca Granados, 36, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
Aug. 8
7:18 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
5:21 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Main Street cited Roberto Gomez Mendoza, 42, Delavan, on suspicion of displaying an unauthorized vehicle registration plate.
12:49 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Larry P. Abraham, 65, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
Aug. 6
10:41 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Haskins Street arrested Connor C. Schultz, 22, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery to law enforcement, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 5
2:23 a.m.: An officer at Garrison Street near Eugene Street arrested Zachery J. Horsfall, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC-second offense.
Aug. 3
5:07 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near Wrigley Drive cited Lambros Maretis, 62, Norridge, Illinois, on suspicion of unsafe passing on right.