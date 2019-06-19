June 9
5:38 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street arrested Jasmani Bryan Hernandez, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of misdemeanor bail jumping.
June 8
11:55 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street arrested Joseph Christopher Korczak, 44, Fox Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct.
June 7
1 a.m.: Officers dispatched to West Main Street and Sky Lane cited Kimberly Marie Hanson, 27, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating under the influence, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and failure to keep vehicle under control.
June 5
5:36 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 660 Edwards Boulevard cited a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of retail theft.
June 3
12:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Peller Road cited Kevin Anthony Looze Jr., 19, town of Bloomfield, on suspicion of simple theft.
10:33 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 1165 Wells St. cited Beth A. McClory, 60, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence.
June 2
6:09 p.m.: An officer responding to a traffic crash on Wrigley Drive near Broad Street cited Carlos A. Nunez, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating after suspension and hit and run-unattended vehicle.
2:43 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1000 block of Pleasant Street arrested Francisco Perez, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, bail jumping-misdemeanor and criminal damage to property.
2:29 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street cited Jack Robert Pierson, 19, Joliet, Illinois, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
1:35 a.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Broad Street cited Jacob Allan Flores, 25, Elgin, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
1:12 a.m.: Officers in the 700 block of West Main Street cited John Broucek IV, 36, Chicago, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
June 1
7:15 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard arrested Steven Edward Vogel, 35, Elkhorn, on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct.
May 31
9:11 p.m.: Officers in the 300 block of Townline Road cited Robert F. Royko, 56, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
8:08 p.m.: Officers near a bridge on Mill Street cited Shawn Matthew Brady, 24, Elkhorn, on suspicion of open alcoholic beverage in public and cited a 17-year-old boy from Mukwonago on suspicion of possession of a nicotine product.
2:56 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 500 block of Interchange North arrested Joseph Darrell Farmer, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, strangulation, and operating after revocation.
2:02 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Williams Street near Marshall Street cited Revea Q. Mclin, 24, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operation without required lamps lighted and driver keeping open intoxicants in motor vehicle.
May 30
12:20 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of a nicotine product.
7:15 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of a nicotine product.
2:56 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street arrested Karly Lynn Badame Krkljus, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of bail jumping-misdemeanor and possession of a a non-narcotic controlled substance.
May 29
11:03 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Interchange North cited a 14-year-old girl from Burlington on suspicion of underage drinking-second offense.
5:12 p.m.: An officer on Campbell Street cited Heraclio Lavariega Bazan, 19, Sharon, on suspicion of possession of THC.
7:25 a.m.: Officers conducting a search warrant in the 100 block of East Street arrested Matthew Joseph Stovich, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC with intent to deliver.
May 28
2:53 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 300 Peller Rd. cited Amber L. Drummond, 34, town of Bloomfield, on suspicion of theft-business setting.
2:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Geneva Street cited Devan V. Spencer, 26, Beach Park, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
May 27
2:22 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on East Main Street near North Edwards Boulevard cited Thomas Alex Sliwiak, 23, Chicago, on suspicion of operating under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
May 25
1:04 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 400 block of Interchange North cited Albert James Loibl Jr., 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, and also cited Alexi Jean Roen, 28, Burlington, on suspicion of operating left of center and inattentive driving.
May 23
No time given: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
May 22
12:25 p.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 13-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
May 21
8:55 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of daily truancy.
May 17
7:22 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1300 block of Dodge Street cited Denise K. Doan, 42, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.