Oct. 13
11:31 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of West Street cited Jade Juliana Hamm, 23, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and left of center,and cited Jason Daniel Pekny, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Oct. 12
6:54 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Broad Street cited Michael Paul Scott Williams, 20, Salem, on suspicion of violation of a traffic control signal and possession of THC.
12:36 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 500 block of Spring Street cited Anthony Jerome Chariton, 43, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of simple battery.
Oct. 11
6:16 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Brigitte D. Carlson, 46, Burlington, on suspicion of retail theft.
Oct. 10
1:22 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
Oct. 9
10:34 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both from Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC.
Oct. 7
10:30 a.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 13-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of being a minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.
Oct. 4
4:37 p.m.: An officer responding to West Main Street near state Highway 50 cited Kyle W. Santiago, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:11 p.m.: An officer responding to 201 Edwards Boulevard cited Mary Lou Kane, 65, Bridgeview, Illinois, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
2:20 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC.
Oct. 3
5:16 p.m.: An officer responding to an accident on state Highway 50 near Curtis Street cited Christopher B. Miller, 57, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while suspended.
7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of truancy-habitual. A citation was also issued to the parent on suspicion of truancy-parent permitting.
Sept. 30
9:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to East Main Street near North Edwards Boulevard cited Aaron L. Hirschmann, 56, Burlington, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-first offense.
6:04 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 700 North Edwards Boulevard cited Jah-Nesha T. Wright, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
4:20 p.m.: An officer dispatched near state Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 12 cited Desiree Maila Newell, 24, Burlington, on suspicion of operating after registration suspended and hit-and-run.
Sept. 29
11:01 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash on Edwards Boulevard near state Highway 50 cited Carla R. Raasch, 39, Genoa City, on suspicion of failure to yield, and cited Nathaniel V. Ojeda, 20, Genoa City, on suspicion of operating while suspended.
Sept. 24
8:53 p.m.: An officer in a municipal lot on Cook Street cited Bret T. Eder, 25, Wonder Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC.
Sept. 20
5:39 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Brian M. Thomas, 19, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
2:24 p.m.: An officer responding to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Julie R. Schwartz, 47, Fort Atkinson, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
11:38 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
11:30 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Alyssa B. Miranda, 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
9 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of truancy-daily.
Sept. 18
2:02 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of minor in possession of or purchasing tobacco.
7:30 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of truancy-habitual. A citation was also issued to the parent on suspicion of truancy-parent permitting.
Sept. 17
1:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Alyssa B. Miranda, 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
10:57 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 12 near state Highway 50 cited Sana Ahmed, 32, Chicago, on suspicion of speeding 25 mph over the limit.
10:20 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1700 block of Conant Street cited Robert Kunecki, 47, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animals-permit required-raising/propagating domestic animals.
Sept. 16
12:44 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash near North Edwards Boulevard and state Highway 50 cited Peter C. Spaulding, 79, no address given, on suspicion of unsafe backing of a vehicle.
Sept. 15
8:40 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Christina M. Ramirez, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.