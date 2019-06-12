May 26
7:45 p.m.: Officers dispatched near Wrigley Drive and West Main Street cited a 16-year-old girl from Fontana on suspicion of hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
2:39 p.m.: Officers dispatched to a traffic crash near Dodge Street and Broad Street cited Tyler Jo Skelton, 18, Burlington, on suspicion of failure to yield right-of-way and cited a 16-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:13 p.m.: An officer dispatched near state Highway 50 and Edwards Boulevard for a traffic crash cited Jessica Ruth Fischer, 18, Genoa City, on suspicion of automobile following too closely.
1:57 p.m.: An officer in the 100 block of Geneva Square arrested Leroy Arthur Landwer III, 66, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence-fourth offense.
12:36 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 500 block of Wells Street cited John S. Czerwinski, 26, Chicago, on suspicion of trespassing to land or dwelling.
4:30 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 800 block of Geneva Street arrested Jacklyn Lee Ghaziani, 23, Delavan, on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
2:44 a.m.: Officers at Broad Street near West Main Street cited Edgar Hernandez, 22, Harvard, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle by a passenger.
May 23
8:14 p.m.: An officer on Center Street cited a 17-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 20
1:56 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of Williams Street cited Antonio Valadez, 43, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:28 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of a nicotine product.
9:20 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
9:15 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
8:55 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.
8:26 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
May 19
5:54 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 660 Edwards Boulevard cited Nichoals J. Sipari, 47, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.
11:43 a.m.: An officer in the block of Center Street referred charges against Vanessa Marie Alia, 31, Kenosha, on suspicion of identity theft and theft of services.
May 12
11:46 p.m.: An officer on Center Street cited Michael J. Dee, 60, Indian Head Park, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
7:45 p.m.: An officer on Center Street near Chestnut Lane cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, and also cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva, a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva, and Hector I. Figueroa-Galarza, 19, Genoa City, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 9
11:48 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
12:13 a.m.: Officers in the 500 block of Wells Street cited Shawn Matthew Faust, 57, Fontana, on suspicion of misdemeanor bail jumping.
May 7
12:41 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
11:31 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.
May 6
3:23 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of East Geneva Square arrested Jonathen Daniel Heath, 38, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia-methamphetamine-related and criminal damage to property.
May 5
4:01 p.m.: Officers responding in the area of Wrigley Drive at Baker Street cited Esteban Hernandez, 23, DeKalb, Illinois, on suspicion of hit-and-run-unattended vehicle.
May 4
1:40 p.m.: Officers responding to a traffic crash at the intersection of Spring Street and Center Street cited Michael P. Kearns, 32, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license and reckless driving-endanger safety.
May 3
4:14 p.m.: Officers dispatched to 700 block of Wisconsin Street cited Jason A. Bishop, 39, Lake Geneva, and Pilar Hobson, 60, Lake Geneva, both on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
9:15 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Fontana on suspicion of possession of a nicotine product.