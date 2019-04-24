April 13
7:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Sheridan Springs Road for a traffic crash cited Wojchiech B. Walenciej, 41, Addison, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and inattentive driving.
April 10
5:23 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of North Edwards Boulevard arrested Elizabeth Grace Isetts, 27, Burlington, on suspicion of retail theft.
2:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Lake Geneva, a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City, a 15-year-old boy from Lake Geneva, a 15-year-old girl from Genoa City, a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva, and a 17-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of daily truancy.
April 9
3:38 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash on state Highway 120 near Geneva Parkway cited Maria Lamczyk, 72, Genoa City, on suspicion of failure to yield right of way from a stop sign.
1:40 p.m.: An officer in the 500 block of Center Street cited Brenton C. Syverson, 35, Delavan, on suspicion of accelerating vehicle–display of power.
11:29 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
10:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of habitual truancy.
April 8
2:56 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girl from Burlington on suspicion of possession of a nicotine product.
April 6
12:07 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street arrested Jason A. Mcbee, 19, Janesville, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol and possession of another subject’s ID.
April 5
No time given: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of a nicotine product.
12:55 p.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited two 13-year-old boys and another 12-year-old, all of Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery.
April 4
2:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girls from Burlington, a 14-year-old girl from Genoa City and a 15-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
March 27
2:17 a.m.: An officer cited Alfredo Valadez Flores, 18, Delavan, and a 17-year-old boy from Delavan on suspicion of damage to private property.