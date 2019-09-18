Sept. 8
8:24 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Main Street cited William G. Brudenell, 50, Zion, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:32 p.m.: Officers responding to a car crash on Center Street near West Main Street cited Mary E. Gibadlo, 58, Kildeer, Illinois, on suspicion of failure to yield right-of-way, and cited Autumn N. Roeling, 23, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
12:45 p.m.: An officer responding to a car crash on Snake Road cited Matthew J. Nickelsen Jr., 20, Elkhorn, on suspicion of failure to keep vehicle under control.
Sept. 7
8:31 p.m.: An officer on Center Street near West Main Street cited Kasandra A. Pecen, 27, Delavan, and Miguel J. Gomez, 23, Delavan, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:45 p.m.: An officer responding to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Kimberly M. Biagini, 35, town of Bloomfield, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
1:08 a.m.: An officer responding to 149 Broad St. cited Thomas J. Bujanski, 28, Oak Lawn, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 3
1 p.m.: An officer contacted by building inspectors cited Robert Kunecki, 47, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animals-permit required-raising/propagating domestic animals.