Sept. 15
2:43 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash in a Cook Street parking lot cited Moises M. Tronco, 24, Delavan, on suspicion of inattentive driving.
11:08 a.m.: An officer on North Wells Street near West Main Street cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of reckless driving-endanger safety.
Sept. 13
5:40 p.m.: An officer dispatched to an accident on Henry Street near Williams Street cited Noah B. Kolanowski, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of unreasonable and imprudent speed, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
3:03 p.m.: An officer dispatched to an accident on South Street near Romin Road cited Bethany M. Narayanan, 41, Burlington, on suspicion of failure to yield while making left turn.
Sept. 12
7:30 a.m.: An officer responding to 220 E. South St. cited a 14-year-old boy from Lake Geneva and a 15-year-old boy from the town of Bloomfield on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 11
5:25 p.m.: An officer in the 1100 block of Wells Street cited Michael E. Baker, 22, Marengo, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 10
10:30 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of South Street cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva and a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
12:35 a.m.: An officer dispatched to South Edwards Boulevard near Townline Road cited Isaiah A Conley, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence and reckless driving-endanger safety.
Sept. 9
11:58 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Emily R. Kaphengst, 20, address unknown, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle by permittee without instructor.