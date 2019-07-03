June 22
8:44 p.m.: An officer on Center Street near Geneva Street cited Justin C. Bronson, 32, Delavan, on suspicion of not having approved headgear on a motorcycle with an instructional license.
4:44 p.m.: Officers dispatched to a car crash near Sheridan Springs Road and Edwards Boulevard cited Ashley L. Pina, 31, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of reckless driving-endangering safety.
June 21
11:36 p.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Cook Street cited Nicholas John Cain, 30, Burlington, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
7:54 p.m.: An officer on the bridge near Mill Street cited Gary Joseph Isaacs, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of open alcoholic beverage in public and possession of a controlled substance.
June 20
8:39 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Rolling Land arrested Johnathan L. Boss, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery.
June 19
9:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash at 956 Marshall St. cited Hector C. Aranda, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure of operator to notify police of an acccident.
June 18
4:22 p.m.: An officer on West Main Street cited Karina A. Navarro, 28, and Cesar Aaron Corinier, 27, Milwaukee, on suspicion of possession of THC.
June 15
An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Geneva Street and Broad Street cited Alyssa Marie Bernal Lestarge, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while suspended.
2:20 a.m.: An officer in the 200 block of Broad Street arrested Joseph James Schweder, 28, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of fourth-degree sexual assault.
June 14
4:36 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 300 block of South Edwards Boulevard cited Michael Anthony Wilke, 40, Lake Geneva, and Heather Lynn Wilke, 40, Union Grove, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
June 13
8:11 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Edwards Boulevard cited Andrew T. Schiera, 33, on suspicion of reckless driving-endanger safety and keeping open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
June 11
9:16 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Williams Street cited Eric Hillary, 39, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
June 10
5:20 p.m.: An officer near West Main and North Wells Street cited a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of a minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.
June 6
8:09 p.m.: An officer in the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Steven Scott Copeland, 34, Janesville, on suspicion of felony bail jumping and felony retail theft.
May 30
6:08 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of North Edwards Boulevard arrested Michael Robert Koerner, 33, Elkhorn, on suspicion of retail theft.