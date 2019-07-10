June 28
11:39 p.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Broad Street cited Eli J. Nelson, 25, Wonder Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
8:57 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street cited Timothy Blaine McDougall, 31, Big Lake, Minnesota, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
6:09 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of Wisconsin Street cited Jason A. Bishop, 38, Kenosha, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, operate vehicle while revoked-fifth offense, and reckless driving-endanger safety.
2:18 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of County Club Drive cited a 16-year-old girl from Gotha, Florida, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol-second offense.
June 26
7:54 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Wells Street arrested Aleksander William Pierce, 32, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-third offense with passenger under the age of 16.
6:31 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Pilgrim Church Road near state Highway 120 cited Zachary R. Hutten, 23, Aurora, Illinois, on suspicion of driving 91 mph in a 55 mph zone.
7 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street cited Isabella Marie Alioto, 19, Lake Geneva, and Austin Eugene Callicott, 19, Genoa City, on suspicion of trespass to land or dwelling and underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
2:16 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Wells Street cited Camilla Bezarra Pinho Ferro, 32, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of damage to property-private.
June 24
5:21 p.m.: Officers near South Edwards Boulevard and Geneva Parkway cited Lashawnda M. Keller, 44, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and reckless driving-endangering safety.
4:37 p.m.: An officer at a car crash near 90 East Geneva Square cited Jessica L. Astorina, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.