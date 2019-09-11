Sept. 1
5:10 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd cited Nicole A. Pflugradt, 20, Twin Lakes, and Dawn R. Sagel, 52, Twin Lakes, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
3:24 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Caitlin M. Wisniewski, 20, Genoa City, on suspicion of underage drinking–possessioin.
Aug. 30
4:42 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Veronica Valladolid, 31, Burlington, on suspicion of operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aug. 29
1:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Michael E. Baker, 22, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to file an accident report and operating without a license.
Aug. 28
11:41 p.m.: An officer in the 900 block of Wisconsin Street cited a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tobacco purchase/attempt by a minor.
Aug. 27
5:06 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident in the 600 block of West Main Street cited Brandon S. Queen, 39, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of automobile following too closely.
12:36 p.m.: An officer at a traffic accident on Edwards Boulevard near Sheridan Springs Road cited Omar Orozco, 19, Milwaukee, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Aug. 26
4:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Broad Street cited Tim L. Schiller, 56, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Aug. 24
3:04 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 100 Wells Street cited Katherin E. Joike, 29, Burlington, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.