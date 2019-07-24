A registered sex offender living in a Lake Geneva hotel has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Dennis L. Metallo, 58, has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of failing to maintain the sex offender registry.
Each child pornography charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Metallo was convicted in 2008 for attempting to transport a minor for sexual activity.
According to the new criminal complaint, police received a cyber tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child pornography was uploaded to an IP address at the Chateau Royale hotel, 135 Main St.
The child pornography was allegedly uploaded to a Google email account that included the defendant’s name. On July 7, police interviewed Metallo, who admitted to downloading the illicit material, according to the complaint.
During the interview, Metallo also reportedly told police that he is mostly interested in girls between the ages of 7 and 8, and that he had about five videos and 100 images of child pornography on his cellphone.
Court records show he is due in court Aug. 5 for an arraignment.