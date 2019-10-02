TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lake Geneva Middle School is recovering from injuries suffered when she was struck by a motorcycle while crossing a street near the school, police said.
Jessenia Lopez-Rodriguez, 11, of Lake Geneva, was hurt about 3 p.m. Sept. 17 near the intersection of Bloomfield Road and state Highway 120.
Police reports indicate that Lopez-Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with a laceration on her head and with back pain. Details of her condition were not available.
Police report that the victim was conscious and walking around when they arrived at the scene of the incident.
According to police, the student was crossing Bloomfield Road, and she thought the approaching motorcycle would stop, but it did not.
Motorcycle rider Dennis Carlton Manke told police he did not see the girl in the street and he did not know there was a crosswalk there.
Manke, 67, of Kenosha, was issued a traffic citation on suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Police report that Lopez-Rodriguez was admitted to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth. Hospital officials could not be reached for comment.