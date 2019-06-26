EAST TROY — An East Troy man is facing a felony weapons charge after allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument at a tavern.
Chas Ervin, 39, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the June 2 incident at Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road.
According to a criminal complaint, Ervin threatened to kill someone and fired the weapon into the air three times before bystanders wrestled him to the ground until police arrived.
Prosecutors allege that Ervin got into a drunken argument with other customers at Lindey’s and then brandished a semi-automatic handgun.
One witness reported that Ervin left the tavern, got the gun at a nearby residence and fired three shots there. Another patron reported hearing shots at the tavern.
The criminal complaint alleges that police responding to Lindey’s shortly before 3 a.m. June 2 spotted bystanders holding Ervin on the ground with the handgun lying on the floor nearby.
In addition to the one felony charge, Ervin is charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and pointing a firearm at another person, all misdemeanors. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 11 years and nine months in prison.
The complaint alleges that Ervin has a felony criminal record stemming from a 2013 conviction for operating while intoxicated — his fourth within five years.
Court records show he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 15 in the newest incident.