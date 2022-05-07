Possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping, resisting arrest and more

04/23/22: Whitewater Police Department officers responded to physical altercation located at 1461 W. Main Street in the City of Whitewater. The two men fighting fled the scene prior to the arrival of the officer. After catching up with one of the men, identified as Tyshawn M. Baker, 18, 5164 United Way, McFarland, he began to flee the officer after he was asked if he had any weapons on him. The man wrestled away from the officer and began to run. While running, the officer observed a handgun in his waistband that he threw out the side of the roadway. The man later admitted to running because he did not want to get caught with a firearm as he previously was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.