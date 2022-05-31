Possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of felony bail jumping

Javon A. Charo, 22, 312 Herman St., Delavan, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers from the Delavan Police Department responded to an unconscious man at his residence later identified as the defendant. One of the men at the home advised officers that Charo had been using cocaine and meth. Two doses of narcan as administered. Upon searching the room, a shoebox was found with a Glock 19 (mm handgun with a loaded magazine; a box of sandwich baggies; a roll of tin foil; a silver spoon with a white powdery residue; and a copper Brillo pad. A scale and a sandwich bag filled with a fair amount of cocaine.