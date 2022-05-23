Possession of an electric weapon, possession with intent to deliver weed

Yaritza Estrada, 25, 8929 Grand Ave., River Grove, Illinois, was charged with possession of an electric weapon and possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols. On May 6, a Walworth County deputy made a traffic stop for speeding in the city of Elkhorn. When making contact with the driver, Estrada, he noticed marijuana in the vehicle, in which the defendant admitted to having. Upon searching the vehicle, several containers and packages of weed was found along with drug paraphernalia, a Vipertek taser and two scales. Estrada admitted to all the items found in the car to be hers.