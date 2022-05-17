Calvin M. Baker, 18, 209 S Pleasant St., Whitewater, has been charged with possession of child pornography. Instagram reported a video sent in a direct message to of what appeared to be a nude girl between the age of 6-8, was found to be sent by Baker, which was verified by an email and his reported phone number in November 2021. After authorities obtained a search warrant of the home, Baker was picked up at Whitewater High School the morning of April 13. Baker said he didn’t know any of the kids in videos and got the video from a discord server and only sent it to an online friend known to him as “Amy.”. Discord is a VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution platform.