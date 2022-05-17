Rhasaan L. Cunningham, 23, 202 1/2 Lincoln St., Janesville, has been charged possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols). This is a second and subsequent offense. An officer from the Whitewater Police Department pulled over a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. As he approached the car, he got a strong odor or marijuana. Cunningham was the passenger of the car. Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found two uneaten cookies, one eaten edible cookie with a packaging labels stating it contained 25 milligrams of THC. One half-eaten edible muffin was found with the same packaging. The defendant admitted to it being his.