 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols)

Rhasaan L. Cunningham, 23, 202 1/2 Lincoln St., Janesville, has been charged possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols). This is a second and subsequent offense. An officer from the Whitewater Police Department pulled over a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. As he approached the car, he got a strong odor or marijuana. Cunningham was the passenger of the car. Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found two uneaten cookies, one eaten edible cookie with a packaging labels stating it contained 25 milligrams of THC. One half-eaten edible muffin was found with the same packaging. The defendant admitted to it being his.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story