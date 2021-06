06/14/21 7:34 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle on Sage Street in the parking lot in the 200 block with two males in the vehicle. One male was observed hiding something between his legs in the vehicle. It was later found to be an electronic cigarette with THC wax and a bottle of rum. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Genoa City was issued citations for underage drinking and possession of THC.