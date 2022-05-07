Possession with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, bail jumping

02/23/22: While on foot patrol, officers from the East Troy Police Department near Al Smith’s Saloon in the village of East Troy, spotted what was believed to be a drug deal of a white powdery substance identified as cocaine. Two men, Russell Bahr, 29, and Shawn Lucas, 32, said they got the cocaine from Christopher D, Fowle, 26, 815 Sutton Dr., Eagle. Upon being approached by officers, Fowle admitted to giving Bahr the cocaine. Officers also found a baggy of cocaine in Fowle’s car.
