Possession with intent to deliver pot, possession of drug paraphernalia

Noah D. Miller, 21, 411 Stevenson St., Marengo, Illinois, was charged with possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. A Walworth County Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on September 8, 2021 on South Main Street in Walworth that was speeding within 1,000 feet of Big Foot High School. The officer pulled the vehicle over, driven by Miller and got a strong odor of weed coming from the car. The defendant said there was no pot in the car, which turned out to be a lie. The officer found a box with three GLO extract packs that contained 10 THC cartridges, an opened package with a THC syringe, 18 cannabis pre-roll boxes in total, a scale and a grinder with marijuana inside among other things.

