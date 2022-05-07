Possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon

An officer from the Whitewater Police Department made a traffic stop of Isaiah R. Davis, 20, 2924 Turbot Dr., Madison, had a strong odor of marijuana coming from his car. As he was exiting the vehicle, he fled on foot and was found underneath a car in a parking lot. Eighteen grams of marijuana was subsequently found in his vehicle as well as ammunition to a pistol that fell in the grass during his attempt to escape. He was arrested on April 23, 2022.