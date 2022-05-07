 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a controlled substance

04/23/22: Officers from the Whitewater Police Department saw four to five black men physically fighting in the roadway of 1461 W. Main Street in the City of Whitewater. An officer approached a vehicle where three of the men were sitting and matched the description of the call. Montevious D. Cole, 19, 5154 Great Gray Dr., Madison, was sitting in the driver’s seat. Upon searching the vehicle and the defendant, a total of 44.13 grams of marijuana was found. Cole was arrested and later admitted that it was his weed, but denied intending to sell it.

